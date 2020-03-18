Madison prepares for extended school closures

The staff at Madison Central School District are currently adjusting classroom lesson plans for an additional week of South Dakota school closures.

Superintendent Joel Jorgenson announced on Tuesday afternoon on the school district's website that Gov. Kristi Noem had directed the closure of schools for another week. The state's schools are closed from March 16-20 and now will also close from March 23-27.

Local, state and federal officials are asking the public to avoid gathering in groups -- the latest advice is to avoid groups greater than 10 persons -- to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Across the nation, some municipal officials have asked their residents to "shelter in place" for 21 days or are considering making such a request.

Jorgenson said the principals from Madison elementary, middle and high schools would contact parents via email with plans for continuing education. Class studies are expected to continue through online teaching and/or packets containing educational material.

Madison Central will provide other resources such as families checking out Chromebooks, as needed, for students in grades 5-8. Principals will outline the specific dates and times that families can check out Chromebooks.

The principals will send additional information to parents. The staff will also post the information on the district's website, www.madison.k12.sd.us.

Madison Elementary School

Parents of Madison elementary students were emailed information on Tuesday afternoon that staff would distribute education packets from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 18 at the elementary school. The teachers' initial education packets were expected to provide material for three weeks of student studies.

The email included: "Please note that we are currently scheduled to be in session on March 30 but will be taking direction from the Governor and the South Dakota Department of Education."

MES officials told parents that families could check out Chromebooks for fifth-graders on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. "In the event of a long-term emergency closing, our teachers are working on electronic lessons that will be completed at home or in (a) Wi-Fi-connected environment."

Madison Central parents were asked to complete a survey to determine if the school could help families by assisting students who have limited or no access to a home computer. Parents were asked to complete a form, if they believed their child needed a school computer at home. School officials wanted parents to come to the school with the completed form to pick up a computer on Wednesday.

MES officials announced that school-supply bags were available if families needed supplies at home.

Free to-go lunches

With the school buildings closed, Jorgenson said Madison Central would continue to serve free "to-go" sack lunches through March 27 at the current distribution sites. The lunches are available for ages 1 through 12th grade from any school district. Distribution from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. is available at five locations in Madison:

-- Madison Elementary School's south side drive-thru.

-- Madison High School's south side drive-thru.

-- Westside Park's swimming pool area.

-- Madison Public Library's east side.

-- Dakotaland Federal Credit Union's parking lot.

Individuals are asked to either drive through the pick-up areas or walk up to receive the sack lunches. Diners are asked to not eat the food on-site but to take the lunches to other locations to eat.