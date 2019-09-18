Madison commissioners hear complaints about flooding

Several Madison residents delivered complaints to the Madison City Commission on Monday about how local officials handled last week's flooding emergency and ongoing recovery efforts.

About a half-dozen Madison residents spoke to the city commissioners during the public-comment portion of the meeting. Some of the speakers said city officials had not warned residents about the flooding as it occurred. They added there was also a lack of information about the resources available to Madison residents trying to deal with floodwater in their homes.

Tim Higgins of Madison spoke to the commissioners about the need for flood control, possibly installing a dam within the watersheds leading into Madison. Higgins said city officials had talked about flood control after Madison's 1993 flood disaster and another flooding incident in 2012.

"Why didn't we do it?" Higgins asked.

Higgins levied a complaint that the city commission hadn't done enough work on flood mitigation. He added that too many weeds had grown in the creekbeds of Park and Silver creeks through Madison, and they had hindered drainage.

Higgins also warned that flooding would occur again in the city.

Jackie Bahr of Madison asked why the National Guard wasn't activated to help the Madison community. Mayor Marshall Dennert said the governor makes the decision to call out the National Guard during natural disasters, and she had not done so.

Bahr also asked about solutions to Madison's flood problems. City Commissioner Kelly Johnson replied said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would need to approve any deepening or widening of creekbed channels.

Jim Casanova, who lives along 9th Street near Park Creek, told the commissioners that a couple of trees had fallen into the creek channel. Casanova said he had contacted city officials about the fallen trees and they "...should've been taken care of." He told the commissioners that the trees had diverted floodwater.

On Tuesday morning, Casanova contacted the Daily Leader and reported that city workers were removing the trees from the creek channel.

Casanova also encouraged the commissioners to have the city "hire some private guys" to help haul flood-damaged debris out of the city. He said a couple of local construction contractors had larger trucks that could haul heavier loads than the city dump trucks.

Ashley Kenneth Allen of Madison complained about a lack of warning to residents that the flood was occurring. Allen said flash-flood warnings were broadcast by NOAA weather radios, but Madison had not sounded its emergency sirens. Allen also said that city personnel, such as volunteer firefighters, were not sent out to neighborhoods to warn residents about the natural disaster.

According to Allen, the mayor, commissioners and city officials had not provided enough information about the disaster or recovery efforts to the public. City officials had made announcements on Facebook and the city website about recovery efforts. However, residents attending the meeting said their power was out and they were without TV, cable, phone and internet access.

Allen said that a rumor had circulated among Madison residents during the weekend that the Lake Herman spillway was damaged, making flood problems worse. Allen said it took too much time to have that rumor disproved.

Earlier in the meeting, Commissioner Mike Waldner had advised Madison residents to call 211 to obtain information about flood cleanup and recovery. The Rev. Kirby Oaks of Living Hope Wesleyan Church in Madison said the information provided at the 211 service wasn't always helpful and members of his congregation needed more help with cleanup efforts.

Oaks said he had spoken to residents who were concerned about debris removal. He added there were also misunderstandings about the amount of assistance the Red Cross could provide.

A couple of the speakers were concerned about the city's plans for removing flood-damaged debris that Madison residents have placed out on neighborhood boulevards. City officials had announced on the www.cityofmadisonsd.com website that once neighborhoods were initially cleared of debris, removal crews would not return. Exceptions for some homeowners are possible if they need more time for a visit from an insurance adjuster.

Some residents were concerned that they haven't had enough time to move flood-damaged items out of their homes.

Johnson said city officials would revise the "no return to neighborhoods" declaration. Johnson told the residents that the city wasn't interested in leaving debris piled along city streets.

Waldner also told the residents that city officials would conduct "after-action reports" about the emergency and recovery efforts.