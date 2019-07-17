Noid appeals Howard School Board decision to not renew contract

(Editor's note: The following article is reprinted with permission from the Miner County Pioneer.)

Howard Elementary School's former principal appealed the district's decision not to renew his contract two days after it ended.

Christopher Noid filed an administrative appeal against the Howard School District, the district's board of education and board President Julie Schwader on July 2.

According to the appeal, the board decided on April 8 not to renew Noid's contract for the 2019-20 school year. Through June 30, Noid had been the elementary principal since his move to Howard in 2003. In April 2018, he accepted South Dakota's National Distinguished Elementary Principal award. Under Noid's administration, the Howard Elementary School was named a National Blue-Ribbon School in 2014.

During the Howard School District's board meeting held on Feb. 25, a motion to restructure the administration was made. These changes included a combined District Superintendent/Elementary Principal position and a stand-alone position for a grade 7-12 principal. The motion passed with a 6-1 vote.

The decision to hire Travis Aslesen as the 7-12 principal was made at the April 8 meeting of the board. No mention of Noid's contract renewal was ever specifically discussed in the published minutes.

Superintendent Todd Lee's letter of resignation was accepted at the April 22 meeting. At a special school board meeting on May 15, board members voted to hire Marie Lohsandt, former Dean of Students, as both elementary principal (replacing Noid) and district superintendent (replacing Lee).

The Miner County Pioneer reached out to School Board Chairperson Julie Schwader for comment. Schwader responded, "This is a personnel matter and the School Board has no comment."

According to school board minutes, over the course of seven meetings held since Feb. 25, the Howard Board of Education has spent more than 20 hours in executive session discussing personnel and negotiation matters.