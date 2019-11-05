Veterans park supporters to hold chili contest Saturday

Organizers of a project to construct a new veterans park in south Madison are holding a chili cook-off on Saturday at the local VFW post to help kick off their capital campaign.

Veterans park project sponsors will hold the chili cook-off from 5-9 p.m. at the Ronald Westby VFW Post, 510 S. Washington Ave. in Madison. Judges will award a prize to the winning chili chef.

The cook-off organizers are holding the event as the official kickoff for a capital campaign to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the construction of a veterans honor park along S. Washington Ave. in Madison. Any funds collected during the cook-off will go toward park construction.

The honor park committee -- primarily consisting of VFW and American Legion members -- plans to offer a presentation about the future park to cookoff attendees.

"We will be showing a slide show during the chili cook-off, highlighting the concept and our donors so far," Danny Frisby-Griffin, a veterans park supporter, said.

Along with the chili cook-off, event organizers have put together raffles for a Montgomery gift card, a Henry U.S. survival rifle and handmade quilts. They are also organizing a silent auction and door prizes.

On Thursday, Frisby-Griffin reported that only a few tickets remained for sale for the Montgomery gift card and Henry rifle.

Culinary artists who want to cook and enter their chili recipes in the contest need to register for the competition by Tuesday. The chili cooks can call 256-6771 to sign up for the judging.

If attendees have difficulties accessing the VFW post's west parking lot due to ongoing street construction along S. Washington Ave., they can drive or walk onto the post's property from S.W. 4th St.

The honor park supporters plan to raise from $750,000 to $1 million to construct a park that will contain monuments, walkways and veterans' memorials with the majority of structures constructed from granite. They hope that any amount not used to pay for construction will help build an endowment that will help maintain the veterans park. Organizers plan to build the park along the east side of the 700 block of S. Washington Ave.

The organizers are also planning a banquet fund-raiser in Madison in March.