Lake County Commission meets Tues.

The Lake County Commission will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Commission Room on the first floor of the Courthouse.
Agenda items include:
-- 9:10 a.m. Dave Hare, Bldgs & Ground Supt and Elizabeth Squyer, Architecture Inc Lake County Courthouse Remodel/Bathrooms re. bid awarding.
-- 9:30 a.m. Cam Shafer, Sporty's Bar & Grill re. 2019-9 temporary special on-sale license.
-- Courtney VanZanten, VSO and Jey Cole, Sioux Falls VA Health Care Systems re. Telehealth Access Point and Memorandum of Understanding.
-- 9:50 a.m. Kody Keefer, EM, Yampue Gontaye, FEMA, and Corey Williams, SBA re. disaster area recovery.
-- Tim Walburg, Sheriff, re. declare surplus property and Resolution 2019-22/transfer property to Moody County.
-- Deb Walburg, Treasurer, re. promissory note for repayment of delinquent taxes.
-- 10:20 a.m. Jim Poppen, State Hazard Mitigation Officer re. Acknowledge notice of hazard mitigation grant program.
-- 10:30 a.m. Chester Township Officials re. Ordinance 19-71/new speed zone near Chester.