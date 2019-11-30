November 30, 2019

Lake County Commission meets Tues.

Lake County Commission meets Tues.

Posted: Friday, November 29, 2019 2:31 pm

By Staff Madison Daily Leader

The Lake County Commission will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Commission Room on the first floor of the Courthouse.

Agenda items include:

-- 9:10 a.m. Dave Hare, Bldgs & Ground Supt and Elizabeth Squyer, Architecture Inc Lake County Courthouse Remodel/Bathrooms re. bid awarding.

-- 9:30 a.m. Cam Shafer, Sporty's Bar & Grill re. 2019-9 temporary special on-sale license.

-- Courtney VanZanten, VSO and Jey Cole, Sioux Falls VA Health Care Systems re. Telehealth Access Point and Memorandum of Understanding.

-- 9:50 a.m. Kody Keefer, EM, Yampue Gontaye, FEMA, and Corey Williams, SBA re. disaster area recovery.

-- Tim Walburg, Sheriff, re. declare surplus property and Resolution 2019-22/transfer property to Moody County.

-- Deb Walburg, Treasurer, re. promissory note for repayment of delinquent taxes.

-- 10:20 a.m. Jim Poppen, State Hazard Mitigation Officer re. Acknowledge notice of hazard mitigation grant program.

-- 10:30 a.m. Chester Township Officials re. Ordinance 19-71/new speed zone near Chester.

