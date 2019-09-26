Live theatre returns to Madison with 'Steel Magnolias'

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre, based in Sioux Falls, is bringing the popular play "Steel Magnolias" to the Dakota Prairie Playhouse on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

"We are very excited and pleased to bring `Steel Magnolias' to Madison. It has been one of the most loved and successful shows we have done in recent years, and we are confident that people in the Madison area are going to thoroughly enjoy it," said Rick Weiland, board president.

"We really have assembled a talented cast who do a fantastic job and are sure to make you laugh and cry. Having grown up in Madison, I remember attending many summer plays at Prairie Village, and I sincerely hope bringing `Steel Magnolias' to Madison will begin a new era for live theatre in my hometown," Weiland said.

In the story, M'Lynn is the mother of bride-to-be Shelby Eatenton. As friend Truvy Jones fixes the women's hair for the ceremony, they welcome a helping hand from aspiring beautician Annelle Dupuy Desoto. Diabetic Shelby has a health scare, which is averted but doesn't bode well for her hopes of having children. Time passes, and the women and their friends encounter tragedy and good fortune, growing stronger and closer in the process.

"Steel Magnolias" is the Sioux Empire Community Theatre's first show to travel outside of Sioux Falls. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased by calling 605-360-4800 or going online at SiouxFallsTheatre.com.