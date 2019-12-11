December 11, 2019

Lindholm loses building to fire - Daily Leader Extra : Local News

Lindholm loses building to fire

Posted: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 3:37 pm

Lindholm loses building to fire By CHUCK CLEMENT, Staff Reporter Madison Daily Leader

Lake County firefighters from six communities responded to an emergency call on Monday evening when a fire broke out in a machinery repair and storage building located about 2 miles south of Rutland.

Wentworth Fire Chief Terry Reck reported that a machinery shed owned by Erik Lindholm was destroyed by fire. Reck said his firefighters received the emergency call at about 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters from Wentworth, Madison, Chester, Ramona, Nunda and Colman responded to the emergency call. Reck said the response vehicles included three fire trucks and five tankers. Paramedics and sheriff's personnel also came to the scene.

According to Reck, Lindholm, whose residence is located at 22920 462nd Ave., lost an 80x60-foot building that housed his repair business and contained multiple vehicles, a skidsteer loader, combine and tractor.

Reck said the fire departments transported about 58,000 gallons of water to the scene, and the three dozen firefighters had to deal with bitterly-cold temperatures and strong winds.

Wentworth's firefighters returned to their fire station at about 4 a.m.

Reck said an insurance company representative is scheduled to investigate the fire's cause.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 3:37 pm.

