Local officials learn about FEMA public assistance

A Disaster Recovery Center was opened in Madison on Nov. 25 to offer assistance to individuals impacted by storms and flooding in September. On Wednesday, for the second time this year, city, county and township officials gathered at the 4-H Center to learn about the protocol for obtaining public assistance from FEMA in the wake of the most recent disaster declaration.

"This won't be a quick process," Tyler Steen, recovery and mitigation manager for the state Office of Emergency Management, told approximately two dozen people in attendance. "We want to get it right the first time."

At the applicant briefing, Steen breezed through information that was familiar to over half of those attending, highlighting deadlines and changes which have occurred since earlier this year. Many of those present were also in attendance when an applicant briefing was held following the disaster declaration for the March storm that resulted in widespread flooding and power outages.

He began by noting the significant dates because they determine what damages can be considered for assistance and future deadlines. Damages must have occurred between Sept. 9-26. Because the disaster declaration was approved on Nov. 18, the request for public assistance can be submitted no later than Dec. 17.

Steen emphasized that critical nonprofit organizations, such as day care centers, libraries, community centers and churches, which were applying for assistance must apply for a loan from the Small Business Administration prior to applying for FEMA public assistance.

For all entities that qualify, assistance is available both for emergency work, such as debris removal and emergency protective measures, and for permanent work on road and bridge systems, water control facilities, public buildings and equipment, public utilities and parks. Project completion dates depend on the nature of the work with extensions available if the situation merits one.

Steen placed an emphasis on detailed recordkeeping, both for labor costs and for materials.

"Break it out by codes," he advised, encouraging specific work orders and specific material costs.

He also emphasized the importance of following state and federal guidelines for procurement and contracting. Failure to do so could result in a project becoming ineligible for assistance.

"Take appropriate steps to meet the criteria," Steen said.

He acknowledged that finding more than one contractor to bid on a project could be difficult, and he described ways to fulfill requirements. He made note of contracts which are ineligible, such as those which are contingent on FEMA reimbursement.

Steen said the minimum threshold for a small project is $3,300, which is slightly higher than the threshold for the disaster declaration earlier this year. The threshold for a large project is $131,100, up from $128,900.

He talked about projects where the local entity wants to make improvements, and alternate projects where the cost of repairs exceeds the usefulness of the facility, noting that both need prior approval from the state.

"If you have questions, never hesitate to ask them," Steen said. "It's a complex program."

Mike Mallo, FEMA hazard mitigation specialist, spoke briefly about mitigation projects, noting they must be technically feasible and cost effective.

"Mitigation could have helped prevent the damage from being so severe," he said.

He indicated a hydrologic and hydraulic study might be required to determine the upstream and downstream impact, but he noted that is determined on a case-by-case basis.

After the brief introduction to mitigation, Steen described the application process. He advised officials to have "good, clear documentation" and to take photos of the damage which occurred as a result of the flooding.

"It's going to be hard for FEMA inspectors to get out there in January and February," Steen said.

He reviewed the web-based system that is used to track the progress on projects and recommended officials provide detailed information.

"They're going to want you to be specific. Be descriptive," he said. "Make sure everything is listed on your damage inventory. If it's not listed, it technically doesn't exist."

The cost share for these projects includes a 15% local match. The state will contribute 10% and FEMA will contribute 75%.

In closing, Steen reiterated the need to ask questions.

"If you're not sure of something, ask questions," he said. Steen noted that often if projects are not funded, it's due to a lack of communication.

Jean Petkovsek, FEMA emergency management specialist, described the way the federal agency will work with local entities.

"Our goal is to keep the same program delivery manager (PDMG) with you that has been working with you all along," she said.

A PDMG is assigned to work with each applicant, assisting with the grant development process and acting as the FEMA point of contact. Petkovsek explained that contact would begin with an exploratory call at the applicant's convenience.

"They'll probably send you an email initially," she said, but noted sometimes a PDMG will just call. "If you get a call and do not recognize the number, don't assume it's a spam call."

She advised local officials not to sign the damage inventory until the 60-day deadline was nearly reached, because once it was signed it could not be amended. She also told them to keep separate damages from the two events for which a disaster declaration had been approved.

Like Steen, Petkovsek emphasized the importance of photographs.

"We're getting to a point now when we can't see the damages," she said.

She also emphasized the importance of following procurement guidelines, noting a project would not be eligible for funding if they did not do so.