August 9, 2019

Lunch Menus

Posted: Friday, August 9, 2019 2:50 pm

By Staff Madison Daily Leader

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Loaded baked potato, ham, peas, pear crisp, cole slaw, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, warmed fruit compote, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread

Friday: Oven-baked chicken, company potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham, pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Loaded baked potato, broccoli, pears, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Lasagna, cole slaw, apple crisp, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, diced potatoes, peas, fruit

Thursday: Pizza, cole slaw, fruit

Friday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: Liver and onions, fried potatoes, vegetable, mixed fruit, whole grain bread

Posted in on Friday, August 9, 2019 2:50 pm.

