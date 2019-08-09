Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Loaded baked potato, ham, peas, pear crisp, cole slaw, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, warmed fruit compote, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad
Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread
Friday: Oven-baked chicken, company potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham, pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Loaded baked potato, broccoli, pears, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Lasagna, cole slaw, apple crisp, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, diced potatoes, peas, fruit
Thursday: Pizza, cole slaw, fruit
Friday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Saturday: Liver and onions, fried potatoes, vegetable, mixed fruit, whole grain bread