City to consider funding creek-cleanup project

The Madison City Commission will consider providing money for a creek-channel clearing project supported by Lake County officials when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
County officials have asked the city commissioners to provide 50% of the funding to clear two sections of Park Creek channels located southeast of Madison.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging a revised letter of condition from USDA-RD for the water system-improvement project.
-- Setting the date of a hearing to vacate a portion of N.E. 8th St.
-- Approving project change requests regarding Tyler Technologies and go-live dates, instructor-led training, and on-site work.
-- Upgrading the fire-alarm system at The Community Center.
-- Declaring water meters as surplus property and declaring a bid date.