City to consider funding creek-cleanup project

The Madison City Commission will consider providing money for a creek-channel clearing project supported by Lake County officials when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

County officials have asked the city commissioners to provide 50% of the funding to clear two sections of Park Creek channels located southeast of Madison.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Acknowledging a revised letter of condition from USDA-RD for the water system-improvement project.

-- Setting the date of a hearing to vacate a portion of N.E. 8th St.

-- Approving project change requests regarding Tyler Technologies and go-live dates, instructor-led training, and on-site work.

-- Upgrading the fire-alarm system at The Community Center.

-- Declaring water meters as surplus property and declaring a bid date.