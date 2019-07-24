Saturday storm causes power outages in Madison; damage to lake boats, docks

Neighborhoods in Madison experienced two brief power outages on Saturday morning due to high winds associated with a rainstorm.

Brad Lawrence, city utility director, reported that the city's outages were due to electricity transmission problems into the city. Lawrence witnessed high winds causing "galloping wires" that led to one of the outages.

East River Electric Power Cooperative reported outages that occurred at two Madison substations. The first outage took place at the Green substation and lasted for six minutes. The outage's cause was a broken transmission pole.

The second outage in Madison occurred at 10 a.m. and lasted for 10 minutes. Shayla Ebsen, East River Electric communications manager, said the second outage was linked to "...very high winds at that time of the day."

Mike Anderson, Lake Madison Development Association president, said that lake residents and local business people spent much of Saturday recovering damaged boats and docks at Lake Madison.

Staff at Hillside Resort reported that the business' pontoon boat, Big Kahuna, was damaged during the storm. The staff also reported that other watercraft, two other pontoon boats and a speedboat, and the resort's docks were damaged by the severe weather.

Lake residents helped repair the damage; work lasted about eight hours.