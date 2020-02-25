Syrup Races to be held in Sioux Falls

Outlaw Indoor Syrup Races will be held at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls on Feb. 29. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon, hot laps from 12-2 p.m., heat races from 3-6 p.m. and the main events at 7 p.m.

To bring racing inside and get more younger racers involved, the concrete surface is sprayed with Coke syrup which makes it sticky for good traction.

There will be classes for motorcycles (mini B, mini A, 250 A, powder puff, open B, open A, vintage, open hooligan and over 30; ATV (mini, open B and open A; go-kart; JR1, JR2, adult (med-heavy); kage kart; and outlaw lawn mower. Registration is $35 for B classes and $50 for A classes.

Test and Tune Day is Feb. 28. Gates open at 4 p.m. with practice from 5-9 p.m. Admission is $10.

Rob Jones of Chester is the promoter of this event and Chad Mehlenbrecht is the racing coordinator. Jones has been involved with ice races for 15 years. Jones is expecting 200 entries for next weekend and close to 2,000 spectators.

Several local sprint car owners will be involved, and others are coming from as far as Canada, Des Moines, Iowa, Minneapolis and Rapid City, he said.

In addition, there are 20 sponsors from the Madison area.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for age 10 and younger.