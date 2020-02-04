Madison blood drive planned

Madison Regional Health System will host a community blood drive on Feb. 10-11 from 7-10:30 a.m. and 12-2:30 p.m. both days. To accommodate additional donors, there will be two bloodmobiles for collection scheduled on Feb. 10.

With the current need at near critical, area residents are urged to consider donating. All who donate will receive a free T-shirt and a special treat.

Whether you are a multi-gallon donor or donating for the first time, the need for blood donations in the winter is critical due to a decrease in the overall donations with the cold and flu season and weather issues preventing the collection of donations.

Community Blood Bank is a hospital-operated blood bank with a joint shared resource for 34 local area hospitals, meaning when you donate on the bloodmobile, the donation will go directly back to local hospitals to save local lives, including Madison Regional Health System.

"The importance of residents donating blood to the local supplies intensifies as we enter the cold and flu season," said Ken Versteeg, Community Blood Bank executive director. "As less people are able to donate blood, supplies to treat local patients decrease significantly as demand stays strong. Begin the new year by providing hope to local patients by joining us to donate.

``Community Blood Bank relies solely on volunteer blood donors throughout the area to provide blood for local patients. We are looking for a great turnout for this community event to keep the blood supply strong."

Donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health the day of the donation. They must bring an ID. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating.

Call Madison Regional Health System at 256-6551. Walk-ins are always welcome.