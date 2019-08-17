Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Chicken-fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Swiss steak, baked potato, biscuit, fruit
Wednesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, fruit crisp, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, cooked carrots, pineapple, whole grain bread
Friday: Cook's choice
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Brats, sauerkraut, potato wedges, fruit
Tuesday: Pizza casserole, cole slaw, cherry crisp, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, pears, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Tacos, diced potatoes, mixed fruit, ice cream
Friday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, California blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Saturday: Hawaiian chicken salad croissant, potato salad, baked beans