August 17, 2019

Lunch Menus - Daily Leader Extra : Local News

Lunch Menus

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 3:01 pm

Lunch Menus By Staff Madison Daily Leader

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Chicken-fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Swiss steak, baked potato, biscuit, fruit

Wednesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, fruit crisp, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, cooked carrots, pineapple, whole grain bread

Friday: Cook's choice

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Brats, sauerkraut, potato wedges, fruit

Tuesday: Pizza casserole, cole slaw, cherry crisp, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, pears, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Tacos, diced potatoes, mixed fruit, ice cream

Friday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, California blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: Hawaiian chicken salad croissant, potato salad, baked beans

