Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Parmesan chicken, baby red potatoes, capri blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Ham and potato omelet, harvard beets, warmed apples, whole grain bread

Wednesday: No service

Thursday: Spaghetti, breadstick, apple crisp, romaine lettuce salad, tomatoes

Friday: Breaded fish sandwich, diced potatoes, 5-way vegetable blend, fruit, bun

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: No service

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Cabbage beef soup, turkey sandwich, applesauce, wheat crackers

Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, vegetable, pineapple, whole grain bread

Wednesday: No service

Thursday: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, fruit, garlic bread

Friday: Ring balogna, boiled potatoes, cabbage, fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: Pizza, lettuce salad, fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Thursday: Pancake sausage stick

Friday: Long johns

Lunch

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, mixed vegetables, pears

Friday: Chicken wrap, peas, mixed fruit

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Thursday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. MS/HS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Thursday: Elem: Nachos grande, or chicken nuggets; corn, cookie. HS/MS: Nachos grande, chicken nuggets, or egg salad sub; corn, cookie

Friday: Elem: Cheeseburger, or hot dog; baked fries. HS/MS: Cheeseburger, hot dog, or Italian sub; baked fries