Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Parmesan chicken, baby red potatoes, capri blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Ham and potato omelet, harvard beets, warmed apples, whole grain bread
Wednesday: No service
Thursday: Spaghetti, breadstick, apple crisp, romaine lettuce salad, tomatoes
Friday: Breaded fish sandwich, diced potatoes, 5-way vegetable blend, fruit, bun
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: No service
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Cabbage beef soup, turkey sandwich, applesauce, wheat crackers
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, vegetable, pineapple, whole grain bread
Wednesday: No service
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, fruit, garlic bread
Friday: Ring balogna, boiled potatoes, cabbage, fruit, whole grain bread
Saturday: Pizza, lettuce salad, fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Thursday: Pancake sausage stick
Friday: Long johns
Lunch
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, mixed vegetables, pears
Friday: Chicken wrap, peas, mixed fruit
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Thursday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. MS/HS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch, or breakfast pizza
Lunch
Thursday: Elem: Nachos grande, or chicken nuggets; corn, cookie. HS/MS: Nachos grande, chicken nuggets, or egg salad sub; corn, cookie
Friday: Elem: Cheeseburger, or hot dog; baked fries. HS/MS: Cheeseburger, hot dog, or Italian sub; baked fries