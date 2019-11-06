November 6, 2019

Coat distribution is Thursday in Madison

Coat distribution is Thursday in Madison

Posted: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 4:14 pm

Coat distribution is Thursday in Madison By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Since the beginning of October, winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens and gloves have been collected at Lewis Drug and will continue to be collected through Nov. 26.

Montgomery Furniture will also be collecting coats in Madison and Watertown.

Residents can drop off items at one of the locations. New or gently-used winter gear will be accepted and distributed to those in need this winter.

A distribution will be held on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at Montgomery's in Madison.

It's part of the Keep KELO-Land Warm partnership.

