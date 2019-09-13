Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Loaded baked potato with ham, peas, pear crisp, cole slaw, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, warmed fruit compote, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

Thursday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread

Friday: Oven-baked chicken, company potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Cold cut sub sandwich, potato salad, fruit

Tuesday: Lasagna, cole slaw, baked apples, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, peaches, whole grain bread

Thursday: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, applesauce, whole grain bread

Saturday: Taco salad, fruit crisp, ice cream

CHESTER SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast sausage pizza

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy

Wednesday: Long johns

Thursday: Waffle sticks

Friday: Cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Chicken tenders and tater tots, or chef salad; green beans, pears

Tuesday: Italian dunkers with sauce, or taco salad; baby carrots, apple slices

Wednesday: Crispitos, or crispy chicken salad; taco beans, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Tangerine chicken with rice and egg rolls, or chef salad; celery sticks, peaches

Friday: Shrimp poppers and chips, or taco salad; baby carrots, mixed fruit

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Fiestadas, California blend veggies, apple crisp

Tuesday: Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Super nachos, corn, mixed fruit

Thursday: Goulash, mixed vegetables, pudding, fruit

Friday: Hamburgers, french fries, baked beans, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast bar or cereal and toast

Tuesday: Pancakes or cereal and toast

Wednesday: Egg, sausage and hashbrown or cereal and toast

Thursday: Donut or cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Corn dog, veggie, fruit, salad bar

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie, fruit, salad bar

Wednesday: Cheeseburger, veggie, fruit, salad bar

Thursday: Pulled pork sandwich, veggie, fruit, salad bar

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Pancakes, or cereal and toast

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast taco, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast taco, mini cinni rolls or dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: Dutch waffle, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Dutch waffle, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Breakfast sliders, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast sliders, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Cereal and toast. HS/MS: Super cinni pretzel, breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Chicken a la king over biscuit, or pork rib sandwich; peas. HS/MS: Chicken a la king over biscuit, pork rib sandwich, or turkey and cheese sub

Tuesday: Elem: Beef and cheese burrito, or crispy chicken sandwich; carrots. HS/MS: Beef and cheese burrito, chicken cheddar sandwich, or ham and swiss sub

Wednesday: Elem: Chicken parmesan with rotini noodles, or pulled pork sandwich; green beans. HS/MS: Chicken parmesan with rotini noodles, pulled pork sandwich, or cold cut sub

Thursday: Elem: Meatballs and gravy, or tangerine chicken with brown rice; broccoli. HS/MS: Meatballs and gravy, spicy chicken sandwich, or egg salad sub

Friday: Elem: Chili con carne with corn chips, or crispy chicken sticks; corn. HS/MS: Chili con carne with corn chips, crispy chicken sticks, or Italian sub