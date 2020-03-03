Kloeppner files petition

The Lake County Auditor's Office announced on Monday morning that Lake County State's Attorney Wendy Kloeppner, a Republican, has filed a petition for re-election.

Others to file petitions thus far are Coroner Mark Rustand, Republican; Commissioner Roger Hageman, Republican; Commissioner Deb Reinicke, Republican; and John Doblar, Democrat.

Three seats on the Lake County Commission are open, as are three other county positions. The three commissioners' seats are currently held by Hageman, Reinicke and Dennis Slaughter. Voters will also be considering candidates for the positions of Lake County State's Attorney, Lake County Treasurer and Lake County Coroner.

Republicans who wish to file a petition for county office need 25 signatures; Democrats need 27 signatures; and Libertarians need a single signature. Their deadline is March 31.

Independents who wish to file a petition have until April 28 to do so. They need 53 signatures.

The decision regarding whether a primary election will be held will be made after the deadline for filing has passed and will be based on the number of petitions filed, according to Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke.