Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: No service
Tuesday: Hot hamburger sandwich, corn, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Goulash, warm cinnamon pears, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad
Thursday: Pork loin in celery sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread
Friday: Chili, cornbread, warmed apples, crackers
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parsley potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, pears and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, pineapple, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Goulash, glazed carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Hamburger, potato wedges, lettuce salad, pears
Thursday: Sausage gravy over biscuits, diced potatoes, peas, fruit
Friday: Bean and ham soup, grilled cheese sandwich, peaches, crackers
Saturday: Tacos, diced potatoes, mixed fruit
CHESTER SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Pancake on a stick
Tuesday: French toast sticks
Wednesday: Long johns
Thursday: Danish waffle
Friday: Cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Chicken patty on bun, or chef salad; broccoli and cauliflower, mandarin oranges
Tuesday: Meatball sub, or taco salad; baby carrots, peaches
Wednesday: Soft-shell tacos, or crispy chicken salad; green beans, apple slices
Thursday: Hamburger, or chef salad; baked beans, pears
Friday: Cheese pizza, or taco salad; corn, applesauce
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Pizza, California blend vegetables, fruit, pudding
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Tacos, corn, applesauce
Thursday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, mixed vegetables, pineapple
Friday: Barbecues, steak fries, baked beans, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: French toast
Tuesday: Breakfast croissant
Wednesday: Pancake sausage stick
Thursday: Cinnamon roll
Lunch
Monday: Chicken patty on bun, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges
Tuesday: Hot dog on bun, peas, mixed fruit
Wednesday: Nachos, black beans, peaches
Thursday: Spaghetti, garlic toast, green beans, applesauce
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut
Tuesday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, Mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut
Thursday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant
Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch bar, or breakfast pizza
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Chicken alfredo pasta, or corn dog; broccoli. HS/MS: Chicken alfredo pasta, corn dog, or turkey and cheese sub; broccoli
Tuesday: Elem: Meatloaf, or chicken nuggets; mashed potatoes, gravy. HS/MS: Meatloaf, chicken nuggets, or ham and swiss sub; mashed potatoes, gravy
Wednesday: Elem: Teriyaki chicken with rice, or cheeseburger; carrots. HS/MS: Parmesan chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, or cold cut sub; carrots
Thursday: Elem: Spaghetti with meat sauce, or crispy chicken sandwich; corn. HS/MS: Spaghetti with meat sauce, crispy chicken sandwich, or egg salad sub; corn
Friday: Elem: Beef soft-shell tacos, or cheese quesadilla; crispy tater tots. HS/MS: Beef soft-shell tacos, cheese quesadilla, or Italian sub; crispy tater tots