Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: No service

Tuesday: Hot hamburger sandwich, corn, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Goulash, warm cinnamon pears, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

Thursday: Pork loin in celery sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread

Friday: Chili, cornbread, warmed apples, crackers

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parsley potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, pears and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, pineapple, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Goulash, glazed carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Hamburger, potato wedges, lettuce salad, pears

Thursday: Sausage gravy over biscuits, diced potatoes, peas, fruit

Friday: Bean and ham soup, grilled cheese sandwich, peaches, crackers

Saturday: Tacos, diced potatoes, mixed fruit

CHESTER SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Pancake on a stick

Tuesday: French toast sticks

Wednesday: Long johns

Thursday: Danish waffle

Friday: Cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Chicken patty on bun, or chef salad; broccoli and cauliflower, mandarin oranges

Tuesday: Meatball sub, or taco salad; baby carrots, peaches

Wednesday: Soft-shell tacos, or crispy chicken salad; green beans, apple slices

Thursday: Hamburger, or chef salad; baked beans, pears

Friday: Cheese pizza, or taco salad; corn, applesauce

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Pizza, California blend vegetables, fruit, pudding

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Tacos, corn, applesauce

Thursday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, mixed vegetables, pineapple

Friday: Barbecues, steak fries, baked beans, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: French toast

Tuesday: Breakfast croissant

Wednesday: Pancake sausage stick

Thursday: Cinnamon roll

Lunch

Monday: Chicken patty on bun, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges

Tuesday: Hot dog on bun, peas, mixed fruit

Wednesday: Nachos, black beans, peaches

Thursday: Spaghetti, garlic toast, green beans, applesauce

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Breakfast pizza, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, oatmeal breakfast round, or long john donut

Tuesday: Elem: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Cheesy scrambled eggs and toast, Mini cinni rolls, or Dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: French toast sticks, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: French toast sticks, cherry frudel, or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Egg and cheese English muffin, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Egg and cheese English muffin, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels, or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, cinnamon toast crunch bar, or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Chicken alfredo pasta, or corn dog; broccoli. HS/MS: Chicken alfredo pasta, corn dog, or turkey and cheese sub; broccoli

Tuesday: Elem: Meatloaf, or chicken nuggets; mashed potatoes, gravy. HS/MS: Meatloaf, chicken nuggets, or ham and swiss sub; mashed potatoes, gravy

Wednesday: Elem: Teriyaki chicken with rice, or cheeseburger; carrots. HS/MS: Parmesan chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, or cold cut sub; carrots

Thursday: Elem: Spaghetti with meat sauce, or crispy chicken sandwich; corn. HS/MS: Spaghetti with meat sauce, crispy chicken sandwich, or egg salad sub; corn

Friday: Elem: Beef soft-shell tacos, or cheese quesadilla; crispy tater tots. HS/MS: Beef soft-shell tacos, cheese quesadilla, or Italian sub; crispy tater tots