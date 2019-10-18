Police seek information on vehicle break-ins

The Madison Police Department announced on its Facebook page late Wednesday that several vehicles were broken into during the night of Oct. 15-16 in southwest Madison.

The Madison police provided no details as to any possessions that were taken from the vehicles.

However, the Madison Fire Department reported Wednesday that one of its firefighters had a vehicle broken into that night and numerous items were stolen from the firefighter. The items included a firefighting helmet.

The fire department's message included a request to the public "...to keep an eye out for this missing helmet as this isn't something they could sell easily and it may get ditched somewhere." Fire department officials said the stolen helmet causes a safety problem and creates an added expense to fire department operations.

Madison police has asked the public to report anything that they may have observed as suspicious in the area during Tuesday-Wednesday night. The office phone number for the police department switchboard is 256-7531 and the number for the department's front desk is 256-7506.

Store theft

The Madison police are investigating a theft report that originated last Friday from the Ace Hardware store on S. Egan Ave.

On Thursday morning, Ace Hardware store management -- to their knowledge -- said the two suspects involved in the incident had not been apprehended.

Earlier this week on the police department's Facebook page, officials reported that both suspects were identified and the police "...appreciate the response from everyone that called, and sent messages in assisting us with this matter."

The police had sought help identifying two male suspects wanted for a theft that occurred at Ace Hardware.

Police officials said in Friday's Facebook message, "They took off on foot and have been sighted in the area north and south of Ace."