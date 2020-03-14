County commission to meet Tuesday

The Lake County Commission will go into executive session shortly after convening on Tuesday to discuss proposed or pending litigation. The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.

Other items on the agenda include an open house, which Veterans Service Officer Courtney VanZanten will introduce; a personnel issue presented by Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer; and a presentation by Cindy Dannenbring, executive director of Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership.

Sheriff Tim Walburg will speak to commissioners about jail meal bid letting. Mandi Anderson, as natural resource officer, will present a solid waste hauler license application from Waste Connections, dba Cook's Wastepaper and Recycling. As zoning officer, she will present a conditional use permit application from Highway 34 Storage, a variance application from Michael and Jennifer Reecy, a variance application from Justin and Kristin Olson, and a plat in the Price Addition.

County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will present a number of items, including a joint powers force account agreement with the state Department of Transportation for the September 2019 flood event; utility occupancy applications from Sioux Valley Energy, GeoTek Engineering and Testing Services, and the City of Madison; 2020 highway materials bid awarding; bid award for full operation rental services of gravel trucks and road machinery; bid award for full operation milling/reclaiming equipment; 2019 bridge inspection map; and equipment purchase and rental.

The commission meeting will end with a second executive session to discuss personnel and emergency response.