American Red Cross opens Recovery Service Center

The American Red Cross will continue to provide services to meet immediate needs resulting from recent flooding at a two-day Resource Recovery Center. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Cars for Les building located at 455 S. Highland Avenue.

Patty Brooks, executive director of the Eastern South Dakota chapter, said caseworkers will have information, referrals and resources available for anyone who has been affected by the flood.

"The residents need to tell us what they need," she said.

To date, the Red Cross has assisted area residents by opening a shelter when people were being evacuated from their homes and by conducting damage assessments in Lake County. Damage assessments were done from the public roadway without entering private property or speaking with individuals.

"Over 700 structures were impacted in Lake County," Brooks said.

Based on a preliminary review of the information, she thinks roughly 15% of those structures sustained major damage. Those homes that sustained major damage are considered unlivable.

By comparison, structures receiving damage that is considered minor can be repaired. For example, flooded basements may have caused individuals to lose possessions and may require homeowners to tear out carpet and Sheetrock, but those homes are considered livable.

Brooks said the Red Cross received direction from Lake County Emergency Management to determine which areas of the county to assess. Volunteers spent three days conducting those assessments.

Brooks was not able to indicate how many people were served by the shelter in Lake County because shelters in Sioux Falls and Yankton were also opened, and the Red Cross considers the widespread flooding to be one disaster. The most recent report indicates overnight shelter was provided for 82 individuals, and 137 individuals used the shelter for services such as showering or charging a phone. Brooks said more than 330 meals were served in the three shelters combined. The shelter in Yankton remains open.

The shelter in Madison was open from Sept. 11-14. Dan Wall, who coordinated local efforts, said on Sept. 12 that 30 people took advantage of the shelter when the first evacuations were taking place that Thursday morning.

In opening a Resource Service Center, the Red Cross is continuing its efforts to meet immediate needs.

"The Red Cross is not a long-term solution," Brooks explained. "We're going to connect them with resources."

Individuals may not know the next step in recovering from this disaster or may not know what resources are available to help them recover. Red Cross caseworkers will be able to assist them by pointing them in the right direction.

Cleanup kits which have been available at Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership will also be available at the Recovery Service Center. These include chemicals needed for the cleanup, gloves and tools, according to Brooks.

In some instances, limited financial assistance may be available. If caseworkers determine an individual needs help to meet specific needs, that assistance will be provided in the form of a pre-loaded debit card.

Brooks illustrated what she meant by using the example of a fire. In that situation, the Red Cross might be able to help with a couple nights of lodging, kennel services for a pet or refilling a prescription.

"There is no guarantee of financial assistance," she said. "It's on a case-by-case basis."

Finally, Disaster Health Services will have a nurse and mental health professional at the Recovery Service Center to provide assessments and to make the necessary referrals.

Brooks encourages anyone who was affected by the flood to stop by and discuss their situation with a caseworker. The American Red Cross also has an online emergency resource library that provides tips for recovery, but the information provided does not include local resources.