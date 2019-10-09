Band continues competition season

The Spirit of Madison marching band was one of 26 bands from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota to compete in the 32nd annual Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

Bands were divided into four classes based on the size of the high school and could participate in both a parade and field competition. Madison competed in Class AA in the field competition only.

Madison placed ninth out of 11 bands, scoring 58.45 points. Scores for many of the bands were close. Only 0.5 separated third place from fifth place. Similarly, only 0.45 separated ninth place from sixth place.

"Going into this competition, I knew we would have a tough class," said Madison band director Nicole Decker. "We were up against some very established bands."

She said the spread between sixth place and ninth was heartbreaking, but she said she is pleased with the progress the band is making each week.

The Spirit of Madison has two more competitions before the end of the season: the Dutchman Field Competition in Orange City, Iowa, on Oct. 12, and the Quad State Band Competition in Vermillion on Oct. 19.

The band will also be performing at Madison Bulldogs home football games on Oct. 11 and Oct. 18. The band season will conclude on Oct. 29 with an indoor show and dinner at Madison High School.