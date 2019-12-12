Aerospace careers: Intro to Aviation is new class for Madison students

The new class at Madison High School offers more than learning the skills to become a pilot or handling the controls of a drone to record video from the air. The Introduction to Aviation course provides a doorway into a host of possible aerospace careers related to engineering and aeronautical design.

Instructor Danny Frisby-Griffin has 10 students enrolled during this inaugural semester for the aviation course. He said a main goal of the course centers on building enthusiasm among the local teenagers for pursuing careers in aviation.

Although South Dakota is home to the U.S. Air Force's Ellsworth Air Base and the S.D. Air National Guard flies out of Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls, the state's relationship with the aerospace industry is limited when compared to other parts of the country.

Frisby-Griffin said the nation's aerospace sector offers more than work as airplane pilots. The industry runs on aerodynamics and propulsion designers, flight and software engineers, analytic analysts, sensor engineers and data scientists.

In the MHS aviation class, learning how to fly and control an aircraft provides a good place to start.

On Monday, Frisby-Griffin coached senior Mya Maxwell while she was piloting a Cessna 172 light aircraft on a simulator called the Gleim virtual cockpit. Using the simulator, a student can learn the flight characteristics of the Cessna, a two-engine Beechcraft King Air C90, Boeing airliners or even a Phantom II fighter in the classroom.

When she joined the class for the fall semester, Maxwell was interested in enrolling in the Air Force Academy after high school.

"But now I'm looking at the School of Mines in Rapid City because of a golf scholarship," Maxwell said.

Maxwell said she's interested in studying metallurgical engineering, a skill and knowledge that could translate into an aerospace career. She also continues to have an interest in obtaining a general-aviation pilot's license.

Maxwell is the sole female in the 10-student class.

"I have hopes that continuing this class, it will become larger in size and more popular among the girls and the guys," Frisby-Griffin said.

Learning about drones

The Madison students also learn about operating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), more commonly referred to as drones. Frisby-Griffin said drone hobbyists don't currently need a license to fly their machines. However, they might see certification requirements in the future.

In addition, after taking the MHS Intro to Aviation class, students could move on to take the FAA's Part 107 exam to become a commercial drone pilot.

Frisby-Griffin said the United States could experience a greater demand for drone operators in the near future. Utility companies and cooperatives are considering using the machines to inspect power lines. Pipeline companies are interested in using drones for surveying work.

"And some of these organizations need their measurements to be within an inch or less," Frisby-Griffin said.

Fire departments want to use drones for locating people in buildings. First-responders fly drones to look for lost individuals, and ranchers could use UAVs to search for missing livestock.

"The possibilities are everywhere for people to use drones," Frisby-Griffin said. "What we're seeing is companies like Amazon and other retailers that are looking as doing deliveries by drone."

He said consumer desire currently trends toward "...having their purchases delivered instantaneously." Deliveries by air-mobile drones offer an option to the hassle and drive time related to ground deliveries. It's something to take into consideration in large metropolitan areas where traffic congestion and vehicle snarls are daily problems.

The Intro to Aviation class has access to three sizes of drones -- classified in the Madison classroom as small, medium and large. The smaller drones hold enough battery power to fly for about eight minutes; the medium-sized drones can fly for about 20 minutes. The largest drone that's available to the MHS students offers 25 to 30 minutes of flight time and also provides a higher-resolution camera for video and images.

According to Frisby-Griffin, the students will use knowledge about earth sciences, meteorology, physics and calculus and need to learn diagram reading and safety requirements. At the end of the semester, they're required to turn in a term paper about some facet of aviation history or aerospace technology.

Frisby-Griffin said he wants to continue offering the class, perhaps extending it to two semesters. He's also considering a tie-in to a postsecondary school and having students receive a dual credit for passing the class.