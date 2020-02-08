February 8, 2020

Oldham-Ramona School Board meets Monday

Oldham-Ramona School Board meets Monday

Posted: Friday, February 7, 2020 3:44 pm

By Staff Madison Daily Leader

The Oldham-Ramona School Board will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. in Room 114 at the school in Ramona.

Reports from the Prairie Lakes Education Co-op, athletic director/principal, business manager and superintendent will be heard. The board members will discuss the superintendent/business manager evaluation and the state food service audit.

The board will accept the fiscal audit report, approve a Kingbrook Rural Water easement, discuss the Oldham Gym and food service shared services program, and review the 2020-21 calendar.

Policies to receive a first reading include student wellness, student due-process rights, interrogations and searches, and student complaints and grievances.

Policies on administration of medications to students, student self-administration of asthma or anaphylaxis medication, epinephrine auto-injectors and student directory information will receive second reading before approval.

Posted in on Friday, February 7, 2020 3:44 pm.

