Kids' Pantry backpack program suspended

Officials with the Lake County Food Pantry and Madison's public schools have suspended a children's weekend food program due to COVID-19-related school closures.

Because the Kids' Pantry backpack program was conducted through Madison Central schools, the program was suspended with local school closures. South Dakota schools are expected to remain closed until March 30.

The Kids' Pantry program sent food home with children for boys and girls to eat during weekends when school cafeteria meals are not available.

Jeff Nelson, food pantry president, said the Lake County Food Pantry, which stocks its nonperishable foods at Madison's First Presbyterian Church, will remain open on its regular schedule to help distribute food. However, food pantry volunteers ask that patrons call the staff at Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership to place food orders and describe their food needs over the phone.

Food pantry patrons can call ICAP at 256-6518, ext. 108, with their orders.

Volunteers and ICAP staff will set up appointments for patrons to pick up their food parcels curbside at the ICAP offices in downtown Madison. The ICAP offices are located at 111 N. Van Eps Ave. near the downtown city Armory.