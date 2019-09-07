Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Goulash, vegetable, warmed apples, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Turkey club sandwich, English pea salad, fruit
Thursday: Baked pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, normandy blend vegetables, pears, whole grain bread
Friday: Chicken and wild rice casserole, green beans, spiced applesauce, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, cole slaw, fruit, french/garlic bread
Tuesday: Tacos, tater tots, mixed fruit, ice cream
Wednesday: Pizza, cole slaw, fruit
Thursday: Brats, sauerkraut, potato wedges, fruit
Friday: Loaded baked potato, fruit, whole grain bread
Saturday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
CHESTER AREA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Pancake on a stick
Tuesday: French toast sticks
Wednesday: Long johns
Thursday: Danish waffle
Friday: Cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Pizza crunchers, or chef salad; breadstick, peas, mixed fruit
Tuesday: Chicken quesadilla wedge, or taco salad; broccoli with dip, orange wedges
Wednesday: Hamburger gravy over mashed potatoes, or crispy chicken salad; green beans, applesauce
Thursday: Hog dog and fries, or chef salad; baked beans, pineapple
Friday: Fun fish, or taco salad; carrot and celery sticks, peaches
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Quesadillas, green beans, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, carrots, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Tacos, corn, fresh fruit
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, pineapple
Friday: Subs, potato chips, cottage cheese, green beans, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: French toast or cereal and toast
Tuesday: Breakfast croissant or cereal and toast
Wednesday: Pancake sausage stick or cereal and toast
Thursday: Cinnamon roll or cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Sloppy joe, veggie, fruit, salad bar
Tuesday: Chicken patty on bun, veggie, fruit, salad bar
Wednesday: Mr. Rib on bun, veggie, fruit, salad bar
Thursday: Spaghetti, garlic toast, veggie, fruit, salad bar
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Biscuits and gravy with sausage, or cereal and toast.
Tuesday: Elem: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls or dutch waffle
Wednesday: Elem: Waffles, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Waffles, cherry frudel or long john donut
Thursday: Elem: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels or chocolate croissant
Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, super cinni pretzel or breakfast pizza
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Grilled cheese sandwich, or pork fritter sandwich; baked fries. HS/MS: Grilled cheese sandwich, pork fritter sandwich, or turkey and cheese sub; baked fries
Tuesday: Elem: Cheeseburger mac, or chicken nuggets; carrots. HS/MS: Cheeseburger mac, chicken nuggets, or ham and swiss sub; carrots
Wednesday: Elem: Super mexi tots with bread, or fajita chicken wrap; corn. HS/MS: Super mexi tots with bread, fajita chicken wrap, or cold cut sub; corn
Thursday: Elem: Homestyle chicken and noodles, or mini corn dogs; peas. HS/MS: Homestyle chicken and noodles, mini corn dogs, or egg salad sub; peas
Friday: Elem: Pepperoni pizza, or cheese pizza; green beans. HS/MS: Hot and spicy fish tacos, teriyaki chicken wrap, or Italian sub; green beans