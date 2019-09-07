Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Goulash, vegetable, warmed apples, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Turkey club sandwich, English pea salad, fruit

Thursday: Baked pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, normandy blend vegetables, pears, whole grain bread

Friday: Chicken and wild rice casserole, green beans, spiced applesauce, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, cole slaw, fruit, french/garlic bread

Tuesday: Tacos, tater tots, mixed fruit, ice cream

Wednesday: Pizza, cole slaw, fruit

Thursday: Brats, sauerkraut, potato wedges, fruit

Friday: Loaded baked potato, fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

CHESTER AREA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Pancake on a stick

Tuesday: French toast sticks

Wednesday: Long johns

Thursday: Danish waffle

Friday: Cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Pizza crunchers, or chef salad; breadstick, peas, mixed fruit

Tuesday: Chicken quesadilla wedge, or taco salad; broccoli with dip, orange wedges

Wednesday: Hamburger gravy over mashed potatoes, or crispy chicken salad; green beans, applesauce

Thursday: Hog dog and fries, or chef salad; baked beans, pineapple

Friday: Fun fish, or taco salad; carrot and celery sticks, peaches

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Quesadillas, green beans, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, carrots, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Tacos, corn, fresh fruit

Thursday: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, pineapple

Friday: Subs, potato chips, cottage cheese, green beans, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: French toast or cereal and toast

Tuesday: Breakfast croissant or cereal and toast

Wednesday: Pancake sausage stick or cereal and toast

Thursday: Cinnamon roll or cereal and toast

Lunch

Monday: Sloppy joe, veggie, fruit, salad bar

Tuesday: Chicken patty on bun, veggie, fruit, salad bar

Wednesday: Mr. Rib on bun, veggie, fruit, salad bar

Thursday: Spaghetti, garlic toast, veggie, fruit, salad bar

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Biscuits and gravy with sausage, or cereal and toast.

Tuesday: Elem: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage, tri-tater and toast, mini cinni rolls or dutch waffle

Wednesday: Elem: Waffles, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Waffles, cherry frudel or long john donut

Thursday: Elem: Sausage pancake stick, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Sausage pancake stick, mini strawberry cream cheese bagels or chocolate croissant

Friday: Elem: Long john donut, or cereal and toast. HS/MS: Long john donut, super cinni pretzel or breakfast pizza

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Grilled cheese sandwich, or pork fritter sandwich; baked fries. HS/MS: Grilled cheese sandwich, pork fritter sandwich, or turkey and cheese sub; baked fries

Tuesday: Elem: Cheeseburger mac, or chicken nuggets; carrots. HS/MS: Cheeseburger mac, chicken nuggets, or ham and swiss sub; carrots

Wednesday: Elem: Super mexi tots with bread, or fajita chicken wrap; corn. HS/MS: Super mexi tots with bread, fajita chicken wrap, or cold cut sub; corn

Thursday: Elem: Homestyle chicken and noodles, or mini corn dogs; peas. HS/MS: Homestyle chicken and noodles, mini corn dogs, or egg salad sub; peas

Friday: Elem: Pepperoni pizza, or cheese pizza; green beans. HS/MS: Hot and spicy fish tacos, teriyaki chicken wrap, or Italian sub; green beans