Madison police respond to Friday accident

Officers with the Madison Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on Friday that sent one driver to the Madison hospital for medical care.

Police officers responded at 11:32 a.m. to the report of an accident at the intersection of Union Ave. and the SD-34 bypass.

At the scene, the officers found a collision between a Buick driven by an 87-year-old male Madison resident and a Ford pickup driven by a 62-year-old out-of-town resident. The Buick was driving north on Union Ave. and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection. The pickup was driving west on the SD-34 bypass.

The Buick driver drove onto the bypass and his car was hit by the pickup. The Madison resident was transported to the Madison Regional Health Center to receive medical care.

The police cited the Buick driver for failure to yield.