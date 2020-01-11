Madison Central to review five-year capital outlay plan

The Madison School Board will consider the school district's capital-outlay revenue and spending plan when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Room 400 at the high school.

The school board members will review the current and projected numbers for a five-year capital outlay plan that will include the estimated tax revenue Madison Central could collect.

As part of the five-year plan, the board members will review the amount of money needed to pay off capital-outlay certificates. The capital-outlay plan will also estimate the funding needed for other expenses, including educational equipment, technology, transportation and maintenance.

Among the school district's recent personnel actions, the board members will consider approving the resignations of Julia Schlesser as a speech pathologist, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year, and Richard Caldwell as an elementary school custodian, effective Jan. 15. They will also review hiring Brad Eichmann as maintenance director and Lexi Robson as a playground supervisor.

In other business, the board members will consider:

-- Holding a discussion about Madison Central's 2020-21 school district calendar.

-- Establishing April 14 as the annual school district election date and holding a joint election with the city of Madison.

-- Hearing the second reading of amended school district policies dealing with building and classroom entry devices and school bus scheduling and routing.

At the end of their meeting, the school board members have scheduled two closed sessions for personnel matters to discuss topics that include the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.

After coming out of the first closed session, the board members will consider any early-retirement requests. Then, they plan to go into another closed session to discuss more personnel matters.