School joins city in election; early retirements approved

The members of the Madison School Board approved a proposal on Monday to hold a joint election with the city of Madison for two school board seats that are up for election this spring.

The Madison City Commission also has two commission seats that are up for election this spring, and city officials announced plans in early January to hold an April 14 election. The city and school district have typically planned joint spring elections so the two local governments can share expenses.

For the Madison Central School District, the school board seats currently held by Rob Honomichl and Shawn Miller have their terms end in 2020. On the city commission, the seats currently held by Jeremiah Corbin and Kelly Johnson are up for election. The city commissioners and school board members all serve full terms of three years.

Candidates will need to file an election petition with signatures from registered voters to get their names on the ballot. They can start collecting signatures on Jan. 31. The deadline for submitting the completed petitions is Feb. 28.

Candidates for the school board election need 20 correctly-submitted voter signatures for their election petitions. City commission candidates need 50 voter signatures.

The deadline for voter registration in the elections is March 30. March 30 also serves as the date for the start of absentee voting. In-person absentee voting (South Dakota's version of early voting) will continue until April 13.

On April 14, Election Day, the polls will stay open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and city and school officials have typically used the Downtown Armory as the polling site.

Early retirements

The school board approved four early-retirement requests submitted by Madison Central educators.

The school board members went into a closed session for about 10 minutes to discuss personnel matters. When they returned to an open meeting, they approved early-retirement requests submitted by Nancy Falor, MHS alternative-education instructor; LaRae Glynn, MES fifth-grade teacher; Kay Mendel, MES special-education instructor; and Lora Milne, MHS special-education instructor.

Superintendent

After conducting a second closed session, the board members came back into an open session with a change to Superintendent Joel Jorgenson's contract.

The board members approved adding an additional year onto Jorgenson's current contract. The school board will determine his salary for the additional year at a later date.