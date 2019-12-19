Lake County's snow removal trucks need repair, Nelson says

Winter is a bad time for breakdowns in snow removal equipment, but that's what Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson is facing.

At Tuesday's meeting of the Lake County Commission, Nelson said one truck used for snow removal has blown a motor and three others are having mechanical problems.

"Four of the eight trucks are laying down on us," Nelson said.

The trucks are multi-use dump trucks, used for snow removal in the winter and hauling gravel in the summer. Nelson got permission from the commission to start the bid process to purchase a used truck. He has spotted one for sale in Minnesota with 125,000 miles on it for $65,000.

Nelson wondered about the worth of fixing the truck with the blown motor as it has 300,000 miles.

Nelson said money for the replacement truck would have to come from another part of his budget, perhaps from a chip seal project.

Nelson also got permission from the commission to terminate a backhoe rental agreement with Northern Central. Nelson said he would prefer to purchase a midsized 14-ton excavator.

"The backhoe is not the best fit for us," Nelson said.

He sought bids from vendors that ranged from $149,000 to $176,365. His department has $19,000 budgeted for a purchase in 2020. Nelson said he was likely to seek a five-year financing plan.

In other action Tuesday, the commissioners:

-- working as a board of adjustment, approved a Class C 2,400-head finisher swine concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) barn for Cody and Kenneth Hansen.

Planning, zoning, drainage and natural resources officer Mandi Anderson said the Hansens' application has met all of the county's requirements.

Commissioners expressed concern about access to the CAFO coming off a minimum maintenance township road. Cody Hansen said he has a verbal agreement with the township to get the road ready and that he would then take care of maintenance.

Commissioners approved the conditional use permit contingent on Hansen getting his agreement with the township in writing.

"If it's not in writing, it didn't happen," said Commissioner Aaron Johnson.

-- as a board of adjustment, the commission also approved a variance for Bill and Becky Weber to move a 2002 double-wide trailer to Basler's Resort. Anderson explained that moving in any mobile home older than 15 years required a county variance.

-- approved a resolution that will return a parcel of land that the county holds under a tax deed. Jarrod Haacke has paid the county for delinquent taxes, fees and costs.

Commissioner Deb Reinicke asked who pays for the publication of the resolution, a requirement before the land goes back to Haacke.

Commission administrative officer Shelli Gust said the county pays for the publication of the legal notice.

"If we get stuck doing this again," Reinicke said, "then we pay again."

-- approved a fuel quote from Cole's Petroleum of Madison, the only quote the commission received. The quote listed the price of ethanol at $1.942 and No. 1 diesel at $2.467.

-- approved an agreement for juvenile detention services between Minnehaha County, Lutheran Social Services and Lake County.

-- approved a memorandum of understanding between the county and South Dakota State University Extension.

Gust explained that the county has a 60-40 split of expenses with Moody County. Lake County pays $12,372.60 as partial salary support for a shared 4-H adviser and funds office administrative support.

-- reappointed for four years veteran services officer Courtney VanZanten. Her new term runs through January 2024.

"She has done a wonderful job for the county," said Reinicke.

-- approved the annual agreement with the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance which provides liability and property loss insurance for counties.

-- heard from Anderson that the Oct. 19 electronic recycling event brought in a gross weight of 63,768 pounds.

Anderson said there were more computers and TVs recycled, perhaps because the ice storm canceled the spring collection and perhaps because of damage from recent flooding.

Anderson said a date has yet to be set, but a spring electronic recycling event is planned.