County Commission to meet

The Lake County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room at the Lake County Courthouse. Agenda items include:

9 a.m. - utility occupancy application and permit for Sioux Valley energy; lease agreement with GF&P; contingency transfer; and surplus listing.

9:10 a.m. - Public comments; ordinance establishing speed zone on part of Co. Rd 52; Buildings & Grounds Supt. Dave Hare with bathroom remodel, Extension Office carpet and quarterly report; and Sheriff Tim Walburg on personnel.

9:30 a.m. - Rick Trapp, Lakes Bar & Grill, alcoholic beverage license transfer applications; Emergency Manager Kody Keefer, quarterly report and LEMPG; Welfare Officer Mandi Anderson, indigent applications.

10 a.m. - Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson, conditional use for Steven and Lorri Wochnick, variance for Russ and Beckie Mettler, and Woodland's 56th Addn. plat; Treasurer Deb Walburg on unclaimed property; CHN office manager Laura Olson, quarterly report.

Discussion items include Sioux Valley Commissioners Assoc. meeting in Beadle Co. Nov. 20; Nolz Dragline & Const. bridge repair quotes; and administrative leave during holidays.

Robert Johnson and a Weed Board member will ask to attend a district meeting in Mitchell Nov. 7.

County offices will be closed on Monday due to Native American Day.

The next regular meeting will be held on Nov. 5.