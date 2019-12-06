Rutland School Board to meet

The Rutland School Board will begin Monday's regular meeting with training by school attorney Scott Swier. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in the board meeting room.

Following the training, the board will conduct routine business prior to receiving a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative and reports from Principal Brian Brosnahan and Superintendent Peter Books.

The board will have the first reading of policies under review as part of a continuous review cycle and approve the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland golf co-op for the South Dakota High School Activities Association. The board will then go into executive session to discuss personnel matters.

The next regular meeting will be held on Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m.