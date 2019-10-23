Spirit of Madison ends season with high score

The Spirit of Madison received its highest score of the season on Saturday when competing against four other bands in the IV Open class at the Quad State Marching Band Competition in Vermillion.

"It was the perfect way to end the year," said band director Nicole Decker. "To be in a class that has very established bands and to score so close to them is amazing. It means progress."

Eighteen bands from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota competed at the University of South Dakota Dakota Dome. The classes were determined based on band skill and size.

The IV Open class is for bands with 71-95 members "that demonstrate expanded skill sets and are adjudicated on a scale supporting intermediate to advanced skills." This is the first year the Spirit of Madison, which currently has 76 members, has competed in this class.

The band placed fourth with a score of 83.0. Other bands in the same class were Mitchell High School, Sibley-Ocheyedan High School (Iowa), Sioux Falls Washington and Huron High School.

Decker indicated she is sad the season is over, but believes the band is "ready to keep moving forward."

"I want to thank my students for working so hard, but especially the seniors. It won't be the same without them next year," she said.

The Spirit of Madison will host an indoor show at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Madison High school. The show will include selections from this year's field show as well as other songs.

A fund-raising dinner will be held at 6 p.m., prior to the show. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from a band member or at the door.