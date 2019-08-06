August 6, 2019

Madison HuntSAFE class scheduled

Posted: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 3:57 pm

Madison HuntSAFE class scheduled By Staff Madison Daily Leader

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks HuntSAFE program is offering a class in Madison on Aug. 29-31. The class will run from 6-9 p.m. on Aug. 29-30 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Izaak Walton League Clubhouse on the north end of Lake Herman.

Students participating in the class must attend all portions to receive the full 10 hours of certification required. There is no charge for the class. Lunch will be provided by the Izaak Walton on Aug. 31.

Any person age 11 or older is welcome to attend the class. Students need to pre-register for the class by visiting the Game, Fish and Parks website (gfp.sd.gov) and clicking on the Outdoor Learning section.

For more information, call Lake County Conservation Officer Cody Symens at 605-480-3364.

