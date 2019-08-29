Best GEN Modular buys Superior Homes

Best GEN Modular, Inc. of Rapid City has acquired the assets of the Superior Building Systems manufacturing plant in Watertown and the Superior Homes manufacturing plant in Madison.

Founded in 1958, the Watertown factory manufactures hotels, apartment complexes and other commercial structures inside the 128,000-square-foot facility. They have manufactured for several different brands, including Marriott, IHG (Holiday Inn), Choice and others.

The modular units are built and finished inside the factory -- including the furniture and appliances -- even down to the artwork on the walls. The units are then shrink-wrapped and shipped to their final location where they're craned into location and stacked like blocks for a completed building.

Fifty-plus modules would make up a typical 100-room hotel.

The Madison factory manufactures custom, ready-built residential homes, from 1,200 to 3,000 square feet per floor.

The fully-finished and completed homes are shipped to the homeowner's building site by a house-moving company where the home is placed onto the foundation, decks are installed and utilities are hooked up.

The manufacturing processes utilized in both plants allows for a much faster construction time for hotels, apartment complexes and homes, allowing owners and developers to receive revenue quicker and shorten their construction loan time.

Best GEN Modular, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Rapid City. Company CEO Branden Bestgen said they will expand their manufacturing footprint by bringing the residential, ready-built business model to the Rapid City and Black Hills area. He said they will also utilize their Rapid City factory to manufacture hotels and apartment complexes.

"This is an exciting day for Best GEN Modular. The craftsmanship of the Superior staff is truly amazing, and adding that caliber of people to our organization was an easy decision," said Bestgen. "I knew I wanted to buy their plant the moment I walked into their factory and saw the products they were manufacturing. This acquisition helps us expand our vision of being the Best GENeration in modular."

Best GEN Modular, Inc has hired nearly all of the approximately 70 employees who were previously employed by Superior. The commercial division in Watertown will be rebranded as Best GEN Modular. The residential division in Madison will keep the Superior Homes name operating under Builder Homes, a division of Best GEN Modular.