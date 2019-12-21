Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Autumn chicken, sweet potatoes, beets, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: No service
Wednesday: No service
Thursday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread
Friday: Sloppy joe, diced potatoes, vegetable, fruit
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: No service
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Pizza, lettuce salad, fruit
Tuesday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole wheat bread
Wednesday: No service
Thursday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Saturday: Ham potato omelet, juice, cinnamon roll, banana