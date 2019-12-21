December 21, 2019

Lunch Menus - Daily Leader Extra : Local News

Lunch Menus

Posted: Friday, December 20, 2019 2:41 pm

Lunch Menus

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Autumn chicken, sweet potatoes, beets, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: No service

Wednesday: No service

Thursday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread

Friday: Sloppy joe, diced potatoes, vegetable, fruit

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: No service

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Pizza, lettuce salad, fruit

Tuesday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole wheat bread

Wednesday: No service

Thursday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: Ham potato omelet, juice, cinnamon roll, banana

Posted in on Friday, December 20, 2019 2:41 pm.

