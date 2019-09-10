Water Dept. requests $1.84 million in spending requests

Madison officials have proposed $1.84 million in spending for non-personnel expenses with the Madison Water Department in 2020.

The municipal Water Department was appropriated a budget of $2.42 million in 2019.

In 2020, city officials plan to pay $222,000 in principal and $66,300 in interest on debt related to the Water Department. The debt payments for 2020 are calculated 1% higher than the payments made in 2019.

The water distribution budget, related to the city's water main system, was allocated $317,600 in 2020 for improvements, a decrease from $1.05 million budgeted in 2019. The capital-outlay funds for buildings in the water distribution budget also decreased, from $66,780 in 2019 to $5,000 in 2020.

The money budgeted for water valves and meters was decreased by $67,400, from $87,400 in 2019 to $20,000 in the proposal for 2020.

The funding for professional services related to the water distribution was maintained at $25,000 for the 2020 budget.

Among the funding for water purification expenses, officials had proposed appropriating $250,000 for capital-outlay building expenses. They had also decreased to zero the appropriation in 2020 for capital-outlay machinery and equipment expenses, from $32,000 in 2019.

The expense related to professional services for water purification was decreased from $46,000 in 2019 to $25,000 in the 2020 budget. The funds allocated for repair and maintenance for plant equipment was increased by $10,000, from $20,000 in 2019 to $30,000 in the proposal for the 2020 budget.

At the time of the budget proposal, Water Department officials decided to maintain the funds allocated for the purchase of chemicals for use at Madison's water treatment plant at $60,000. They had not listed the salary and wage, overtime, Social Security, retirement and other personnel expenses.

In 2019, the department had $134,000 as water purification wages, $119,800 as water distribution wages and $96,600 water administration wages.