County Commission to meet Tuesday

Lake County Commissioners will be looking at a wide range of issues on Tuesday when they meet in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse at 9 a.m.

After conducting routine business and acknowledging the retirement of Deputy Register of Deeds Carol Nordling, commissioners will hear from Adam Molseed with the Governor's Office of Economic Development. He will speak with them about livestock development and sale tax rebate program.

At 9:30 a.m., the agenda lists the poor farm land lease auction, followed by 2020 liquor license renewals and several items of business regarding the county Highway Department. County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will ask the commission to approve a resolution for a Bridge Improvement Grant and two utility occupancy applications. He will also bring a personnel issue before the commission.

At 10 a.m., Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson will ask the commission to consider a conditional use permit for Kyle and Francine Arneson, a conditional use permit for Lubben Properties, a variance for Joel and Allyson Bork, and three plats.

The commission will then consider purchasing a backhoe which the county has been leasing. At an earlier meeting, Auditor Bobbi Janke asked for time to review information regarding the proposed agreement which she did not get prior to the meeting.

Brad Preheim with the Vermillion Basin Water Development District will speak with commissioners at 10:30 a.m. about an expansion. Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer will follow with information about the POD trailer and Dakota Access donation, and Register of Deeds Shirley Ebsen will bring a personnel matter to the commission.

At 11 a.m., Veterans Service Officer Courtney VanZanten will report on the Honor Flight donation. Treasurer Deb Walburg will talk to commissioners about closing the office for training.

The agenda has only one discussion item: the employee potluck on Dec. 3.