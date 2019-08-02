City to revisit DSU request to install boulevard parking

The Madison City Commission will consider approving a rights-of-way request made by Dakota State University officials to install 16 boulevard parking spaces in central Madison when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

The city commissioners tabled the request for two two-week periods.

They provided the first delay so that DSU officials could study other options in providing parking at a proposed student-residence building located on the corner of N.W. 3rd St. and N. Van Eps Ave. After two weeks, the university officials returned to the commissioners and proposed the same boulevard parking plan.

The commissioners tabled the request for a second time so the mayor could contact the public school district -- which maintains a bus stop across the street from DSU's new residence building -- to determine if any safety issues existed with installation of new boulevard parking spaces.

DSU recently purchased the former Catholic convent, located at N.W. 3rd St. and Van Eps Ave. University officials want to renovate the building into housing for 23 students.

DSU officials want to install 21 car-parking spaces in the boulevards along N.W. 3rd St. and N. Van Eps Ave. and in the alley on the west side of the building. To do so, the university has requested from the city permission to occupy rights of way in the boulevards along the city streets next to the former convent.

Neighborhood residents have also spoken to the commissioners about their concerns about how the student housing and boulevard parking will change the character of the neighborhood and cause safety problems.

In other business, the commissioners will also consider:

-- Hearing an update from Eric Hortness, executive director of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, about chamber activities and receiving a request for chamber funding within the 2020 city budget.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a contract with Banner Associates, a South Dakota engineering firm, to provide plans and specifications for a project to coat screw pumps used at Madison's wastewater-treatment facility.

-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a letting authorization for the South Dakota Department of Transportation to bid a project to rehabilitate the Garfield Ave. bridge in Madison.

The commissioners have scheduled a discussion about the 2020 municipal budget after the close of their regular Monday meeting.