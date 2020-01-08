Madison sets April 14 for city election

The Madison City Commission on Monday approved a proposal to schedule an election this spring for two city commission seats.

The current terms of Commissioners Jeremiah Corbin and Kelly Johnson will end in 2020.

Jennifer Eimers, city finance officer, asked the commissioners -- all were in attendance -- to approve holding a municipal election on April 14.

Eimers told the commissioners that two seats on the Madison School Board also have their terms ending in 2020. She proposed that the city and Madison Central School District hold a joint election if enough candidates file to run in contested elections. The city and Madison Central typically hold joint elections so the two local governments can share paying the expenses.

On the Madison School Board, the current terms for board members Rob Honomichl and Shawn Miller started in 2017 and will end this year.

City commissioners and school board members serve three-year terms, unless there is an unexpected vacancy due to circumstances such as a change of residency outside of the community.

The commissioners approved designating Wells Fargo Bank, First Bank & Trust, Great Western Bank, South Dakota Public Funds Investment Trust, and U.S. Bank as official depositories for municipal funds. This past fall, First National Bank was no longer an official depository for Madison, and U.S. Bank was added as a depository for city funds. First National Bank had sold its corporate trust business, requiring the addition of U.S. Bank.

The Daily Leader was approved as the city's legal newspaper.

The commissioners approved appointing Katherine Gunderson to a second term to the governing board of The Community Center, a wellness center jointly operated by the city and Dakota State University.

The commissioners approved a list of municipal employee salaries and wages for 2020.

At the end of the meeting, Johnson, the public works commissioner, announced that after recent snowfalls, some Madison residents were depositing snow from driveways, sidewalks and lots onto public rights of way. Johnson said the additional snow created more work for city crews.

Madison has a municipal law forbidding property owners and other persons from moving snow onto city streets or alleys so the snow would impede pedestrian or vehicular traffic. Individuals also need to avoid piling snow onto boulevards that would block street signs.