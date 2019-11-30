City to review grant program for hazard mitigation

The Madison City Commission will consider acknowledging a grant program related to flood mitigation when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.

State government has about $9.3 million available due to multiple 2019 natural disasters; money directed toward local governments and certain private, nonprofit organizations to help pay for hazard-mitigation projects.

Close to the end of the meeting agenda, the commissioners will consider approving the first reading of the municipal budget for 2020. Before their regular Monday meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a discussion on the 2020 municipal budget at 4 p.m.in the commissioners' room at City Hall.

In other business, the commissioners will consider:

-- Acknowledging a notice of intent and setting the date of a hearing for a proposed wastewater-improvement project in Madison.

-- Acknowledging a notice of intent and setting the date of a hearing for a proposed storm sewer-improvement project in Madison.

-- Declaring the need for a sidewalk-improvement project in Madison during 2020 and setting the date of a hearing.

-- Approving an ordinance setting salaries and wages in 2020 for municipal employees.

-- Authorizing city officials to submit an application to USDA Rural Development regarding a wastewater system-improvement project.

-- Authorizing city officials to submit an application to USDA Rural Development regarding a storm sewer-improvement project.

-- Setting the bid date for chemicals using to operate Madison's water-treatment plant.