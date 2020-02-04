DSU working to address food insecurity on campus

The Hope Center for College, Community and Justice released a report in April 2019 based on a survey of 86,000 students nationwide. The report indicated 45% of students surveyed had been food insecure -- had gone hungry -- within the previous 30 days.

This didn't come as a surprise to administrators at Dakota State University who had opened a food pantry on campus in 2018 to combat student hunger.

"We wanted to create some additional support to help our students be successful," said Jim Jacobsen, vice president of student affairs.

The first year was, more or less, the pilot year during which the university tested the need, talked about sustainability, and figured out how to manage the food pantry to ensure both accessibility and privacy for students who used it. Located at the Learning Engagement Center, DSU's food pantry also includes health and beauty aids.

"Students just walk in and they can select a number of items, get what they need for a few days," Jacobsen said.

DSU collects items for its food pantry at employee events and receives support from Our Savior Lutheran Church, which has held drives to help stock the shelves. This year, the food pantry is open once a month and at the end of each semester when students are most likely to be running short of financial resources.

"We always get a strong response when we open it at the end of the semester," said Donna Fawbush, university events coordinator and interim bookstore director.

Fawbush estimates that during the fall semester, between 30 and 35 students took advantage of the DSU food pantry, some of them using it more than once. In addition, DSU provides students with a list of community resources, including the Lake County Food Pantry.

This year, Sodexo is joining efforts to combat hunger among students who attend DSU with a pilot project developed in conjunction with Swipe Out Hunger, a national nonprofit established to reduce food insecurity on college campuses.

"It is a burden for some students to go for higher education," said Steve Johnson, general manager of dining services at DSU, explaining the importance of the program. "They may not have that financial backing."

Announced by Sodexo North America in late October, the program was launched at DSU in December after Johnson had worked with the student affairs team to determine how the program would work. As one of 13 universities where the program is being piloted, DSU will help Sodexo develop a model for implementing the program at other universities.

The number of meals available to students in need is based on the number of meal plans purchased. Two meals will be donated for each qualifying meal plan. While seven plans are offered at DSU, only the top two will be taken into consideration in calculating this.

Johnson said the number will vary from semester to semester. Had the program been implemented in the fall, Sodexo would have donated 800 meals. However, since it was not implemented until spring, only 620 meals are available for students.

Identified students will receive five swipes at a time for up to 20 during the course of the semester.

"We will put their swipes on their card. No one will know they are different than other students," Jacobsen said.

Johnson said they decided to offer the swipes in five-meal increments because that would ensure students have one good meal per day for a week. With the buffet-style approach used at DSU, this essentially provides an all-you-can eat meal.

Students who need assistance are identified in a number of ways. They can ask for help. Staff and faculty can identify students and make referrals. Johnson can refer students based on what he observes in the MarketPlace.

However, student affairs will also be monitoring need. As the semester draws to a close, they will check student cards to see whether any need additional meals. These students will be contacted by email as they were in the fall, according to Fawbush.

"We did not start telling them about the program until the first week of December," she said, referring to the program's soft launch.

Fawbush said DSU is in the process of creating a generic email address so students will not be embarrassed about asking a specific person for help or about being contacted with an offer of assistance.

Both of these programs fall under a larger umbrella that was identified and named earlier this year: Trojans Helping Trojans. Spearheaded by the Human Resources Department, the program also includes efforts to ensure students have adequate winter clothing. This is especially important for international students and for students who come from the warmer Southern states.

"A lot of times, they go to admissions and we use our resources to help them," Fawbush said.

Often this entails helping students to connect with local resources. For example, DSU provided transportation for students who wanted to access the coat giveaway organized by Montgomery's Furniture and Lewis Drug.

However, hats and mittens are collected at sports events and available for students in the MarketPlace.