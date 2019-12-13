December 13, 2019

Lake County Commission to meet on Tuesday

Lake County Commission to meet on Tuesday

Posted: Friday, December 13, 2019 3:32 pm

Lake County Commission to meet on Tuesday By Staff Madison Daily Leader

The Lake County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commission room on the first floor of the courthouse.

Agenda items include:

-- Highway superintendent Nels Nelson will discuss the BIG Grant Program, a right-of-way certificate, a utilities certificate and equipment rental/purchase.

-- There will be a first reading of Ordinance 19-72 amending Ordinance 19-71 establishing a speed zone on a part of County Road 52 (241 St.)

-- Mandi Anderson, planning, zoning, drainage and natural resources officer will give an update on electronic recycling.

-- At 10 a.m. Anderson will present a variance and conditional use permit.

-- An executive session will deal with pending litigation.

Posted in on Friday, December 13, 2019 3:32 pm.

