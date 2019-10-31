Water district supports Corps of Engineers study

Draft minutes from a board of directors meeting of the East Dakota Water Development District indicate the district will provide financial assistance to the city of Madison, which has entered into an agreement to have a flood risk management study conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Directors voted unanimously on Thursday to cover one-sixth of the local costs up to $12,500. The projected cost of the study is expected to be $150,000. The Corps will cover 50%, the city will contribute $37,500, and Lake County has committed $25,000.

The city of Madison is seeking to update the study conducted in 1995 under the Corps' Section 22 Program. A need has been identified because Madison has repeatedly experienced flooding along the course of Memorial Creek, also known as Park Creek.

Earlier this month, when city commissioner Jeremiah Corbin asked the county to share the cost of this project, submitted paperwork indicated the study was recommended "to evaluate alternatives for flood risk management." Projects identified in a study conducted following the 1993 flood include a detention dam on Park Creek upstream from Madison, a detention pond west of US-81 on a Park Creek tributary, and improving the railroad bridge.