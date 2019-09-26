Moratorium established on historic-district apartments

The Madison commissioners on Monday established a limited moratorium on issuing building permits for certain types of multi-resident housing that builders could propose for construction within the city's historic district.

The resolution passed by city commissioners includes a clause stating that city officials will not issue building permits for property in the historic district in which the dwellings have more than one sleeping quarters that have exclusive individual-use bathrooms.

The moratorium on issuing new building permits for multi-residential housing in the historic district would last from the approval of the resolution until Feb. 1, 2020.

Earlier this month, a group of historic-district property owners asked city officials to review Madison's zoning laws, especially zoning directed at the construction of multi-residential housing. They were reacting to the efforts made by a Brookings real-estate development company to build two new duplexes along N. Egan Ave. in the historic district that would each contain 12 apartments.

The historic district residents had expressed concerns that the new apartment buildings would change the character of their neighborhood. They were also concerned about a lack of vehicle parking in the neighborhood for the apartment residents.

The resolutions says that city officials and the Madison Planning Commission would review the zoning ordinances for all residential districts in Madison, especially where multi-residential housing can exist. The city's zoning study will also include a review of family definitions and off-street parking requirements.

Stay approved on sidewalk repairs

The commissioners also agreed to place a one-year stay on Madison's sidewalk repair program in an effort to give property owners a break from a tough environmental year during 2019.

Each year, the Madison Engineering Department inspects sidewalks in particular neighborhoods to determine if any walkways need repairs due to excessive cracking, concrete deterioration, missing sidewalk panels or other problems. The department creates a list of the properties after the inspections and presents it to the Madison City Commission for its approval, so that city officials can direct property owners to make repairs.

Chad Comes, city engineer, said his staff had completed the inspections for the city's 2020 sidewalk-repair project. Comes asked the commissioners, in light of recent flooding and other 2019 difficulties, whether the city should delay for one year the next phase of the repair program.

Comes told the commissioners that the engineer's office staff had inspected sidewalks in neighborhoods south of N.E. 6th St. and east of Lee Ave. to the city limits.

When asked by the commissioners to judge how many properties may need repairs made to their sidewalks, Comes estimated that about 100 properties would need repairs during a typical year. He did not have a specific number for the 2019 inspections.

Comes also said the city could delay the repair work for one year.

The repair moratorium does not affect Madison's annual sidewalk-installation program for 2020. The annual sidewalk installation program directs property owners in certain Madison neighborhoods to construct sidewalks if they do not already have them on their lots.