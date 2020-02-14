Madison Police arrest man on drug charges; 16 pounds of marijuana seized

Chief Justin Meyer of the Madison Police Department sent out a press release late Wednesday afternoon saying that local authorities had arrested Peyton Kappenman, a 27-year-old Madison resident, on a number of drug-related violations and that Kappenman was currently in custody.

In the release, Meyer stated that at about 6 p.m. on Monday, the Madison Police Department conducted a search of a residence in the 900 block of N.W. 2nd St. in Madison.

Kappenman was arrested in connection with the search. He was placed in custody and held at the Lake County Jail.

During the house search, 14 pounds of marijuana, 1.6 pounds of marijuana wax and 164 THC vape cartridges were found within the residence. A total of $3,064 in currency was also seized.

The house search was conducted under a search warrant and culminated an eight-month investigation conducted by the Madison Police Department in cooperation with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Kappenman faces charges on the following counts:

-- Distribution/manufacture of a controlled drug, a Class 3 or 4 felony, depending on circumstances.

-- Ingesting a substance, excluding alcohol, to intoxicate. a Class 1 misdemeanor.

-- Maintaining a place where drugs are kept, sold or used, a Class 5 felony.

-- Possession/distribution of drugs in drug-free zone, a Class 4 felony.

-- Possession, distribution, or manufacture of Schedule III drugs, a Class 5 or Class 3 felony.

-- Possession of marijuana of more than 10 pounds, a Class 3 felony.

-- Possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor.

-- Possession with intent to distribute 1 pound or more of marijuana, a Class 3 felony.

THC refers to tetrahydrocannabinols, the active chemical in the drug referred to as cannabis or marijuana. THC is the chemical responsible for making marijuana users high. Schedule III drugs, substances and chemicals are defined by the Drug Enforcement Agency as drugs with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence.

Marijuana wax, also called cannabis wax or weed wax, has grown into a more popular form of ingesting THC because the highest-quality versions contain a THC content which is equivalent to 15-20 marijuana joints. Some marijuana plants can provide THC content of about 30%. In comparison, many marijuana wax concentrates can contain more than 90% THC. Low-tolerance marijuana consumers should beware of ingesting too much marijuana wax.

Sometimes used to rapidly treat chronic pain, marijuana wax is produced by blasting the marijuana plant material with butane or another solvent and extracting the THC into a gooey, highly-concentrated resin. The finished product has a sticky wax consistency and is also called butane hash oil, honey oil and 710.