Lake County Commission continues work on budget

The Lake County Commission will again consider the 2020 budget on Tuesday. The regular meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the Lake County Courthouse.

Prior to engaging in a budget discussion, the commission will receive quarterly reports from 4-H adviser Jennifer Hayford, community health nurses Maria Haider and Kayla Miller, Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer, and Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare.

The commissioners will hold a public hearing on a temporary special malt beverage and wine license application from Charles Johnson for an event at St. Peter on the Prairie. In addition, they will consider personnel issues introduced by Director of Equalization Rick Becker and Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer.

Highway Superintendent Dave Fedeler will speak with commissioners about engineering for bridgework on 461st Avenue, a utility occupancy application from Sioux Valley Energy, and an application for occupancy for underground construction on county road rights-of-way.

Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson will present plats of Newbold's Addition and Nordstrom's Addition, a variance for Todd and Lori Norby, and a conditional-use permit for Brandon and Jamie Hodne.

The budget discussion will follow the zoning issues and will itself be followed by an executive session, where the commissioners will discuss personnel as well as proposed and pending litigation.