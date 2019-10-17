Harvest Point Apartments' renovation project moves along

Costello Property Management, a Sioux Falls-based management firm specializing in affordable housing development and property management services, continues with the complete renovation of the Harvest Point Apartments on S.E. 9th Street in Madison.

The property is funded by USDA Rural Development and rent is based on 30% of the resident's gross income.

The affordable housing project consists of the rehabilitation of the three existing two-story buildings. The property consists of 12 two-bedroom, one-bathroom units and 18 three-bedroom, one-bathroom units. Two three-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units are fully handicap-accessible. An additional unit will be for sensory-impaired residents.

An approximate 1,100-square-foot community clubhouse is being added to the property. Also being added is a new playground and basketball court. The property offers 57 parking spaces including handicap-accessible spaces. The site rehabilitation consists of a new parking lot, sidewalks, project sign, playground and landscaping.

Unit rehabilitation consists of a mixture of appliances, including new dishwashers and water closet replacement. New cabinets, countertops, flooring, doors, shelving, sinks and light fixtures.

Four units will be re-configured to handicap-accessibility requirements. Exterior improvements consist of new doors, siding, windows, security lighting and roofing.

Applications are being accepted and potential residents are encouraged to apply. Call site manager Trish Natwick at 605-270-1887 or e-mail tnatwick@costelloco.com.

Costello Property Management, LLC is a full-service multi-family property management company that currently oversees and manages more than 4,600 units in four states.