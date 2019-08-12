Oldham-Ramona board to meet twice

The Oldham-Ramona Board of Education will meet twice the week of Aug. 12. On Monday night, the board will meet at 6 p.m. in the superintendent’s office for a regular meeting.

On Wednesday, the board will meet at 5 p.m. in the superintendent’s office for a special meeting. On Wednesday, board members will attend the back-to-school open house.

On Monday night, the board will receive a report on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative, and reports from Principal Andrew Johnson and Superintendent Michael Fischer.

In addition to routine business, the board will also approve the SIDL distance learning contract, the fire alarm maintenance contract, an adjustment to student lunch prices, dissemination agent agreement, classified and certified staff handbooks, colony food service contract, property to be declared surplus, and a contract with Madison Regional Health System. The board will also ratify a contract for SLP services with NESC, accept the fiscal year 2019 annual report submitted to the state Department of Education, approve bids for food service and discuss the Oldham Gym.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2019.